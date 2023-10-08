RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NEET aspirant hangs self in Sikar, Rajasthan
October 08, 2023  14:04
An 18-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a private hostel in Rajasthan's Sikar district, the police said on Sunday. 

The incident took place on Saturday. 

Nitin Faujdar, a resident of Nadbai town in Bharatpur district had come to Sikar in June to prepare for NEET. 

He was preparing at a coaching centre and skipped his class on Saturday, said station house officer, Udhyog Nagar police station, Surendra Degra. 

When Faujdar's roommate found the room locked from inside, he opened a window and saw his body hanging from the ceiling fan, the SHO said. 

This is the second case of student suicide in Sikar in three days. 

On September 5, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant, Kaushal Meena, had committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room. 

In Rajasthan's Kota, 23 students have committed suicide so far this year -- the highest ever for the country's coaching hub. Last year, the figure stood at 15. -- PTI
