Mumbai Cong MLA gets death threat from 'gangster Goldy Brar'





An FIR has been registered and a team has been set up to trace the caller, a police official said. Canada-based Brar is a wanted criminal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and various states of the country.





He is the alleged mastermind in the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala.





A call was received by Shaikh's PA and lawyer Vikram Kapoor on Thursday when the former minister was in the office of the Mumbai civic body, the police official said.





The caller identified himself as gangster Goldy Brar and told Shaikh's PA in Hindi that the MLA would be shot dead in two days and disconnected the call.





The police have registered a case under sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person, the official said. -- PTI

