Like Ayodhya, Sindh can be regained too: Yogi Adityanath





According to a press statement issued by the state government, the CM while addressing the two-day National Sindhi Convention, said, "After 500 years, a grand temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in Ayodhya. Ramlala will be seated again in his temple by the Prime Minister in January."





He went on to add, "If Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, then there is no reason why we cannot take back Sindhu."





As Adityanath made the remark, the entire auditorium rang out with thunderous applause, according to the statement.





Adityanath said the Sindhi community needs to tell its present generation about its history, pointing out that the Sindhi community suffered the most after Partition.





He also said that the stubbornness of just one person led to the partition of the country.





"When Partition of the country took place, lakhs of people were massacred. A large area of India became Pakistan. The Sindhi community suffered the most as it had to leave its motherland. Even today, we have to bear the brunt of the tragedy of Partition in the form of terrorism," he said at the event organised by the Sindhi Council of India. -- PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said if Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why we cannot take back 'Sindhu' -- the Sindh province, now in Pakistan.