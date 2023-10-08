Landmine blast in J-K's Rajouri, two Army porters injured





Raj Kumar and Ashwani Kumar, both residents of Mangiote village, received splinter injuries in the explosion in forward Kalal area of Nowshera sector on Saturday, the officials said.





They said both the injured porters were shifted to a hospital.





As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, the officials said. -- PTI

