Jharkhand CM Soren's mother admitted to hospital with breathing problem





The hospital management claimed that her condition is "stable now", and she is recovering fast from the complications.





She was facing breathing problems due to a chest infection.





Her condition is improving now, Hill View Hospital and Nursing Home Director Dr Nitesh Priya said.





He said Soren was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. -- PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's mother Roopi Soren was admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi after she complained of breathing problems, an official of the health facility said on Sunday.