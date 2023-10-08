RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ISRO carries out trajectory correction manoeuvre on Aditya-L1
October 08, 2023  15:24
ISRO on Sunday said it has performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre  on Aditya L1 spacecraft, the country's maiden solar mission. 

The Indian space agency also said the spacecraft was healthy. 

"The Spacecraft is healthy and on its way to Sun-Earth L1. A Trajectory Correction Maneuvre, originally provisioned, was performed on October 6, 2023, for about 16 s," ISRO said on 'X'. 

It was needed to correct the trajectory evaluated after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion maneuvre performed on September 19, 2023, it added. 

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space based observatory to study the Sun from a halo orbit around first sun-earth Lagrangian point, which is located roughly 1.5 million km from earth. -- PTI
