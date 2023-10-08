Israeli tourist dies after falling ill while eating at Rajasthan restaurant





Ajmer rural circle officer Manish Badgurjar said Chen Yezekiel (39) was taken to the Pushkar Government Hospital, from where he was referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer.





The officer said the Israeli tourist died during treatment at the Ajmer hospital.





The body has been kept at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.





The officer said Yezekiel had come to Ajmer on September 11.





The Israeli embassy has been informed, he said, adding that the post-mortem will be conducted according to the instructions from the embassy.





Information about foreign tourists is being collected from the hotel, he said. -- PTI

An Israeli tourist died after his health deteriorated while eating at a restaurant in Pushkar in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday, the police said.