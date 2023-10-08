Israel attack: Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till Oct 14





Israel came under attack by Hamas militants on Saturday and since then, both sides are engaged in fighting in which scores of people have died.





"Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 14th October, 2023, for the safety of our passengers and crew," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.





The airline will extend all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this period, the spokesperson added.





The full service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital.





The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday also, the carrier cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv. -- PTI

