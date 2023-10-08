Dalai Lama not admitted, clarifies AIIMS

Dalai Lama not admitted, clarifies AIIMSOctober 08, 2023 23:21
Officials at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Sunday clarified that Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was not admitted to the hospital, even as some sources said he consulted doctors at the institute.
Earlier in the day, his personal secretary Chimie Rigzin said in Dharamsala that the Tibetan spiritual leader was in Delhi for a medical checkup.
The Dalai Lama was suffering from a persistent cold, Rigzin said, adding that there was nothing to worry about and that he would be back in Dharamsala in the next two-three days. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Fundraising through QIPs surges; 20 companies raise Rs 18,400 cr in H1
Fundraising through the issuance of shares to qualified institutional investors has seen hectic activity in the first half of the current fiscal year (FY24), with 20 companies mobilising over Rs 18,400 crore, more than four-fold from the...
Petrol, diesel prices not likely to rise as elections loom: Moody's
Petrol and diesel prices are unlikely to be increased despite firming raw material costs because of upcoming general elections next year, Moody's Investors Service said. Three state-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation (IOC),...