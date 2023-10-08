RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dalai Lama not admitted, clarifies AIIMS
October 08, 2023  23:21
Officials at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Sunday clarified that Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was not admitted to the hospital, even as some sources said he consulted doctors at the institute. 

Earlier in the day, his personal secretary Chimie Rigzin said in Dharamsala that the Tibetan spiritual leader was in Delhi for a medical checkup. 

The Dalai Lama was suffering from a persistent cold, Rigzin said, adding that there was nothing to worry about and that he would be back in Dharamsala in the next two-three days. -- PTI
