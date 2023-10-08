RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dalai Lama arrives in Delhi for medical check-up, may postpone Sikkim visit
October 08, 2023  14:29
Dalai Lama arrives in Delhi for a medical check-up/ANI
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrived at Delhi airport on Sunday afternoon for his medical health check-up.  

Visuals show a convoy of cars belonging to the Delhi police lined up in a queue as the Tibetan leader gets out of his car and makes his way to the city.  

The spiritual leader left for the national capital early morning today from Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.  

Visuals showed the spiritual leader arriving at the Kangra Airport in Dharmshala in his car accompanied by monks. 

Devotees lined up in a queue to catch a glimpse of the Tibetan leader.  

As per sources, Dalai Lama had earlier skipped the session for Taiwanese teachings scheduled for October 2-3 due to bad health.  

Sources also told ANI that his upcoming visit to Sikkim can be postponed due to health reasons.  

Dalai Lama's personal secretary, Chhime Rigzin said that there was nothing to worry about and that the Tibetan guru would be back in the next couple of days.  

He also said that the spiritual leader will arrive at the hotel in the national capital today and will visit the hospital, probably AIIMS for a health check-up.  -- ANI
