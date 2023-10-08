Congress condemns brutal attacks on people of Israel





A full-fledged war broke out between the ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip and Israel, killing hundreds of people from both sides.





Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said his party has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the people of Palestine must be fulfilled through dialogue while ensuring the national security concerns of Israelis.





"The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel," he said on X, adding the party has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people.





"Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop," the Congress leader said. -- PTI

