Cong-NC alliance leads in Ladakh-Kargil polls





Of the 26 seats for which elections were held on October 4, results of 20 seats have been declared so far, they said.





The administration nominates four members with voting rights to the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil.





According to the officials, the National Conference has so far won nine seats while its ally the Congress registered victory in eight.





The BJP has won two seats, while an Independent candidate has registered victory on one seat, they said.





The election, which saw a triangular contest among the NC, Congress and the BJP in most of the 26 seats, is the first key poll in Kargil after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and the creation of the Ladakh Union territory. -- PTI

