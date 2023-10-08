Civic body recruitment scam: CBI raids Bengal minister Firhad Hakim's home





Further details are awaited.





On September 26, the CBI raided around six locations in West Bengal regarding an alleged corruption case involving the appointment of ineligible candidates as assistant teachers in primary schools.





The CBI conducted searches at around 6 locations, including Behala, Salt Lake, Kolkata, and Howrah, at the premises of private persons related to private companies, during further investigation of a case.





During searches, incriminating documents and articles have been recovered, according to a CBI official. -- ANI

Search operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation is underway at the residence of Kolkata Mayor and Trinamool Congress minister in West Bengal Cabinet Firhad Hakim in connection with alleged irregularities in civic body recruitment.