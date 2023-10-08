At least 230 Palestinians killed in Israeli retaliation

At least 232 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday as Israel carried out retaliatory strikes following the Hamas rocket fire and the unprecedented ground assault in the Middle Eastern country, Al Jazeera reported.





Following a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, Hamas fighters launched the biggest offensive on Israel in years on Saturday, penetrating areas in the south of the nation.





According to Israel's national rescue service, the attack was the bloodiest in years, with the death toll soaring past 300.





Additionally, an undermined number of Israeli citizens and military personnel were apprehended and brought into Gaza.





Late on Saturday, both Israel and Hamas claimed that gunfights were ongoing at numerous locations within Israeli territory, according to Al Jazeera.



