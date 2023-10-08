2,000 dead as 6 earthquakes devastate Afghanistan

About 2,000 people have died in strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesman has said.





The update also said 465 houses had been reported destroyed and a further 135 were damaged.







Earlier, the United Nations reported that more than 320 people have been killed and hundreds feared wounded in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Herat in western Afghanistan.









According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), six earthquakes occurred in western Afghanistan the largest one was at a magnitude of 6.3.





Based on the information from (USGS), the latest earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 occurred at a depth of 7.7 km in the 'Zinda Jan district of Herat'.





The quake also was felt in the nearby provinces of Farah and Badghis, according to local media reports.





Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, situated near the convergence of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. -- ANI, with agency inputs



According to officials, twelve villages in Zinda Jan and Ghoryan districts have been completely destroyed.