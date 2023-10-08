12 Nepalese students missing in Israel: FM





Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented multifront attack -- by air, land and sea -- by the Hamas militant group, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning.





At least 350 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed and more than 1,900 injured in Israel - the deadliest day for the country in at least 50 years.





In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 300 deaths and about 1,500 wounded in Israel's counterattack, media reports said on Sunday.





"Contact could not be established with 12 Nepalese students and casualties are feared," Saud said.





There were 17 Nepalese students in Kubuz Alumim in southern Israel, under the learn and earn programme.





Out of 17, two managed to escape safely and three sustained injuries, according to the foreign ministry sources. -- PTI

