World Cup: B'desh's regular strikes restrict Afghans

After the drinks break, Shakib once again proves his mettle by dismissing Rahmat Shah. AfghanAtalan stands at 84/2 after 16 overs, enjoying a promising start to their innings.





The stage is set for the middle-order batsmen to step in and propel the team forward. Shakib claimed the sole wicket as Zadran's sweep went awry, setting the stage for an intriguing phase ahead.





Gurbaz maintains the momentum with a steady flow of boundaries. However, in the 25th over, Shahidi departs, caught by Towhid Hridoy off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Then, in the following over, Mustafizur takes a crucial wicket, catching Gurbaz off Tanzid Hasan. The well-set batsman is now gone.





After 28 overs, Afghanistan stands at 121-4, with two new batsmen at the crease, Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran.



