World Cup: Afghanistan off to good start vs B'desh

World Cup: Afghanistan off to good start vs B'deshOctober 07, 2023 11:50
Afghanistan have made a good start in their opening World Cup match against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Saturday.
After being put into bat, openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz put on 47 runs for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan, in the ninth over.
Afghanistan are looking well settled on 82/1 in 15 overs, with Gurbaz on 36 from 41 balls and Rahmat Shah on 18 from 24 balls.
