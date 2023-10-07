We're at war: Israel PM Netanyahu after Hamas attack

As massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration into Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "we are at war."





"We are at war and we will win, Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement, adding, "Our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known."





Islamic faction Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, claimed it had launched 5,000 rockets at Israel in an early morning barrage called, "Operation al-Aqsa Flood".





Earlier, Israel's Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant, following an operational situation assessment Saturday morning warned that "the Hamas (terrorist organisation) has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel".





"IDF troops are fighting against the enemy at every location. I call on all of Israel's citizens to follow security instructions", he added.





"The State of Israel will win this war", he asserted.