Should I become CM again, asks Chouhan at MP ally

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked people during an event in the state whether he should become the CM again or not and whether the Bharatiya Janata Party be voted to power.





He asked the questions while addressing a gathering at Dindori, more than 450 km from in Bhopal, on Friday.





Targeting Chouhan over it, the opposition Congress on Saturday claimed he has started asking such questions to people to put pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter has stopped mentioning the chief minister's name in his speeches and "dropped him from the race for the CM post".





Political circles in Madhya Pradesh are abuzz with speculation about the Bharatiya Janata Party's top leadership sidelining Chouhan ahead of the assembly polls. For the upcoming elections, the party has fielded several stalwarts as its candidates, who are being considered as contenders for the chief minister's post, if the party retains power.





Addressing the gathering, CM Chouhan said, "I want to ask you whether I am running a good government or a bad government. So, should this government move ahead or not? Should Mama (as he is popularly called) become chief minister or not?"





He also asked them if Narendra Modi should continue to be the country's prime minister and whether the BJP should retain power (in the state and Centre).





When people answered him in the affirmative, he said, "So brothers and sisters, let's make a resolution that we will support those who cooperate with us."





Chouhan was speaking a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted him saying that he will not get the top post in the state again following the year-end assembly polls.





Reacting to Chouhan's remarks, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday said this showed that the state BJP's frustration was at its peak.





"First, PM Modi stopped mentioning the name of Chouhan and dropped him from the race for chief minister's post. In response to this and to put pressure on the prime minister, the chief minister started asking people whether he should contest the elections or not and now he is directly asking whether Modi ji should be the prime minister or not," Nath said on social media platform 'X'. -- PTI