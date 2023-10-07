Sexual harassment allegations false: Brij Bhushan tells court

Former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Saturday refuted allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by six women wrestlers, terming them as "false and motivated".

Singh made the claim through his counsel before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal while starting arguments on whether to frame charges against him in the case.





The cousel submitted that one of the complainants in the case was a member of the sexual harrasment committee and she never disclosed the alleged incident of 2012 till April, 2023.





"She made the allegations as she failed to qualify for the Olympic 2015. Every complaint has a reason behind it. Every allegation is false Almost every complainant changed her statement. Cosmetic and improved statements were given to implicate the accused," the counsel told the court.





After hearing part arguments of defence on charges against Singh, the judge adjourned the matter till October 16. -- PTI