On the run for 28 years, Chhota Rajan gang member held from Gujarat

The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, who has been on the run for the past 28 years, from Surat in Gujarat in connection with a 1994 robbery attempt case, an official said.

The accused, 59-year-old Sabir Barkatali Lakhani, who resided in Antop Hill locality in the city, was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai police, he said.





"In 1994, the accused, who was a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, along with four of his associates stormed into a real estate broker's office at Sindhi Camp in Chembur carrying arms with the intention of committing robbery. During the incident, they also attacked an on-duty crime branch official as well," the police official said.





A case was registered against them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 307 (attempt to murder), the police said.





"The accused were later arrested and a local court sentenced them to five years of jail. Three of the five arrested accused were in encounters with police, but two accused, including Lakhani, went absconding a year later in 1995. The court later issued a non-bailable warrant against them," he said.





The crime branch recently received a tip-off that Lakhani was in Surat, he added.





"Accordingly, a trap was laid and Lakhani was nabbed on Saturday. A number of criminal cases are registered against him, including in Gujarat," the official said, adding that investigation into the case is on.





Gangster Chhota Rajan is currently lodged at Delhi's Tihar jail. -- PTI