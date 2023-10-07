Israel retaliation kills nearly 200 Palestinians

At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israel's retaliation and at least 1,610 wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.





In an unprecedented attack, Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip at daybreak on Saturday.





Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an "unprecedented price".





Hamas militants were still fighting gunbattles inside several Israeli communities hours after the incursion began.