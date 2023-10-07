RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


In ICC world cup today
October 07, 2023  10:18
South Africa vs Sri Lanka at New Delhi
Asian Games: Aman wins bronze: Bajrang returns empty-handed
Sonam Malik (65kg) and Kiran (76kg) also lost their respective semi-finals in the women's competition to go out of the gold medal race as four of the five Indians in action fell at the last-four stage.

Asian Games: Archers Jyothi, Deotale claim hat-trick of golds!
India's archers signed off with a historic haul of nine medals at the 2023 Asian Games.

Delhi police quiz 8 more NewsClick scribes for a second time
They were called to the special cell office in the afternoon and questioned till late evening, a Delhi police source said.

Sachin vs Dhoni: Epic showdown; on and off the field
Tale of two sports shops and unfulfilled dreams of a former hockey player

Mission Raniganj: Akshay's Rinse, Repeat Rescue Formula
Surrounded by a mass of needy professionals, weepy family members and terrified miners, a one-note Akshay basks in all the attention, thumbs down Sukanya Verma.

