In ICC world cup today
October 07, 2023  10:18
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan at Dharamsala
Maoist threat will be wiped out from country in 2 yrs: Amit Shah
Chairing a meeting to review the security situation in LWE-affected states, Shah said the Modi government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against left wing extremism since 2014.

'She wanted her voice to be part of the Ram Mandir'
'She could barely stand on her feet, but she summoned Composer Mayuresh Pai and told him she wanted to do some handpicked Ram bhajans, shlokas and chants for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.'

Record-breaker Biles wins sixth all-around World title!
Simone Biles surpassed Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's record of 33 medals in total at the Olympics and World Championships.

Kerala church sets up tribunal to try priest's anti-ecclesial activities
The bishop, in his order, alleged that though Puthiyaparambil was appointed as vicar of a local church, he didn't accept the appointment and suddenly left after publishing a note on social media.

Mission Raniganj: Akshay's Rinse, Repeat Rescue Formula
Surrounded by a mass of needy professionals, weepy family members and terrified miners, a one-note Akshay basks in all the attention, thumbs down Sukanya Verma.

