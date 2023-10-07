RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hamas launches multiple rockets on Israel, 1 dead
October 07, 2023  11:14
One person has died and at least three sustained injuries after rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel Saturday morning, according to CNN.

Earlier The Times of Israel reported that five persons were injuries, including one critically injured after Palestinian attackers in the Gaza Strip launched rocket barrages at southern and central Israel this morning, setting off air raid sirens in the country.

The elusive leader of Hamas' military wing says the armed group has launched a new military operation against Israel.

In a rare public statement, Mohammed Deif said that 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel early Saturday to begin 'Operation Al-Aqsa Storm'.

Israel also reported an infiltration from Gaza.

Following the attack, red alert warning sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, located around 70 kilometres from the Gaza Strip, as well as, Sde Boker, Arad, and Dimona in the south.

Residents living across these areas heard the massive explosions, according to The Times of Israel.

A woman in her 70s in Kfar Aviv in the Gderot region died following the barrage, Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service said according to CNN.

Adding to this, the medical team is also healing another man trapped by a direct rocket impact in the Gederot Regional Council. Moreover, MDA said it was also treating a 20-year-old man moderately injured by rocket shrapnel in Yavne.   -- ANI, with agency inputs

IMAGE: People react on the road, in the aftermath of rocket barrages that were launched from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel on October 7, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters
