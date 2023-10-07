Govt declares site in TN, believed to be ISRO location, out of bounds for common people

Govt declares site in TN, believed to be ISRO location, out of bounds for common peopleOctober 07, 2023 01:18
File image
The Centre on Friday declared a site in Tamil Nadu out of bounds for common people.
The site is believed to be a launch site of the India Space Research Organisation's SSLV project.
In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the central government is satisfied that the information with respect to certain activities carried out in the places specified will be "useful to an enemy".
It said the central government considers it expedient that special precautions be taken to prevent access of unauthorised persons to such places.
"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clauses (c) and (d) of clause (8) of Section 2 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 (19 of 1923), the central government hereby declares that the place specified in the column (1) of said table, a prohibited place for the purposes of the said Act with the locality and boundary of the said places as mentioned in columns (2) and (3) of the said table," the notification said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
SC refuses to bar Bihar from releasing more caste data, but...
The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Bihar government as to why it published its caste survey data but refused to restrain it from making public further data, and said it may examine if the state has power to conduct such an exercise.