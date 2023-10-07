Govt declares site in TN, believed to be ISRO location, out of bounds for common people





In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the central government is satisfied that the information with respect to certain activities carried out in the places specified will be "useful to an enemy".





It said the central government considers it expedient that special precautions be taken to prevent access of unauthorised persons to such places.





"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clauses (c) and (d) of clause (8) of Section 2 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 (19 of 1923), the central government hereby declares that the place specified in the column (1) of said table, a prohibited place for the purposes of the said Act with the locality and boundary of the said places as mentioned in columns (2) and (3) of the said table," the notification said. -- PTI

The site is believed to be a launch site of the India Space Research Organisation's SSLV project.