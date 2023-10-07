RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt declares site in TN, believed to be ISRO location, out of bounds for common people
October 07, 2023  01:18
File image
File image
The Centre on Friday declared a site in Tamil Nadu out of bounds for common people. 

The site is believed to be a launch site of the India Space Research Organisation's SSLV project. 

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the central government is satisfied that the information with respect to certain activities carried out in the places specified will be "useful to an enemy". 

It said the central government considers it expedient that special precautions be taken to prevent access of unauthorised persons to such places. 

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clauses (c) and (d) of clause (8) of Section 2 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 (19 of 1923), the central government hereby declares that the place specified in the column (1) of said table, a prohibited place for the purposes of the said Act with the locality and boundary of the said places as mentioned in columns (2) and (3) of the said table," the notification said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Major who shot fellow soldiers had a meltdown, faces court of inquiry
Major who shot fellow soldiers had a meltdown, faces court of inquiry

The army has initiated a Court of Inquiry against a major-rank officer who allegedly opened fire on his colleagues and exploded grenades inside a camp in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

SC refuses to bar Bihar from releasing more caste data, but...
SC refuses to bar Bihar from releasing more caste data, but...

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Bihar government as to why it published its caste survey data but refused to restrain it from making public further data, and said it may examine if the state has power to conduct such an exercise.

Commerce secy, team in London to push trade deal
Commerce secy, team in London to push trade deal

Officials from India and the United Kingdom (UK) are working overtime to address the contentious issues related to the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations, in a final push to conclude the deal by the year-end....

Asian Games: Aman wins bronze: Bajrang returns empty-handed
Asian Games: Aman wins bronze: Bajrang returns empty-handed

Sonam Malik (65kg) and Kiran (76kg) also lost their respective semi-finals in the women's competition to go out of the gold medal race as four of the five Indians in action fell at the last-four stage.

Kerala church sets up tribunal to try priest's anti-ecclesial activities
Kerala church sets up tribunal to try priest's anti-ecclesial activities

The bishop, in his order, alleged that though Puthiyaparambil was appointed as vicar of a local church, he didn't accept the appointment and suddenly left after publishing a note on social media.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances