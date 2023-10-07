Fully supports Israel's right to self-defence: US

United States president Joe Biden said that he told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States was ready to offer "all appropriate means of support "after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel.





"I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel," Biden said in a statement after he spoke with Netanyahu.





"Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation," he added.





Netanyahu also thanked Biden for the "unreserved support" and stressed that a "prolonged campaign" is necessary.





"US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasized that the US stands alongside Israel and fully supports Israel's right to self-defence," the Israel PM posted on X.