Exercise caution: India to its citizens in Israel
October 07, 2023  16:40
image
Following the rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, the Indian embassy in Israel on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals, requesting them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.
 
 "In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en or their preparedness brochure. In case of an emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message a cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance," read the advisory.
 
 A barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel on Saturday morning. 

Sirens were heard as far as Jerusalem multiple times beginning at 8:15 am (local time). The sirens were heard again at 10:15 am (local time).
 
 At least one rocket directly hit a building in the Gederot Regional Council, killing a woman in her 60s, according to Magen David Adom, an Israeli national service.
 
Meanwhile, Naor Gilon, Israel's Ambassador to India, appreciated the support of the people of India, adding "We stand firm in the face of terrorism."
 
Israel has already declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.
 
The Israel Defence Forces said dozens of fighter jets are carrying out strikes against sites belonging to the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip.
 
"Dozens of fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force are now attacking targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip in several locations, more details to follow," posted Israeli Air Force on X.
