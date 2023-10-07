Delhi Police arrests 2 Khalistani sympathisers

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two members of the Arsh Dalla-Sukha Duneke gang, officials said on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maud and Harry Rajoura alias Bada Harry, police said.

Further details are awaited.





Gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab's most wanted criminals, was killed by unidentified assailants in the Canadian city of Winnipeg on September 20. It is believed to be a result of inter-gang rivalry, according to officials.





At least 18 cases, including those for murder, attempt to murder and robbery, were registered against him.





Duneke was closely associated with Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla. -- PTI