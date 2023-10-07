RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi cops raid NewsClick ex-staffer's Kerala home
October 07, 2023  00:59
image
The Delhi police on Friday conducted a raid and seized the laptop and phone of Malayali journalist and former NewsClick employee Anusha Paul from her residence near Kodumon in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. 

After a three-member team of the Delhi police recorded her statement and confiscated her electronic devices, Paul told the media that she was questioned about her association with NewsClick and the CPI-M. 

She said the questions ranged from whether she reported on farmers' protest, anti-NRC-CAA protests, or about the COVID-19 management of the Union government. 

"This is a witch-hunt to threaten the organisation and its employees who used to raise voice against the Narendra Modi government and the RSS," Paul said. 

Paul was staying in Kerala for the treatment of a close family member. 

She told the media that the Delhi Police asked her whether she knows the Delhi state secretary of the CPI-M, K M Tiwari. 

"Of course, I know him. I told them that. He is the state secretary of the CPI-M. I am a CPI-M worker. I am a state committee member of Delhi unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India and its state treasurer," she said. She added that the Kerala Police was not part of the raid team. 

"Later local police came and said they were not aware of the raids," she claimed. -- PTI
