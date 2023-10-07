Deeply shocked by terrorist attacks in Israel: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at the Hamas attack on Israel killing at least 22 people.





Extending condolence and prayers, Modi said India stands in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.





"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," Modi said X, formerly Twitter.





A surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis on Saturday even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared "war" and said his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy.





"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours," Netanyahu told his countrymen in a televised address.