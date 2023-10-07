RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong to finalise candidates for MP polls today
October 07, 2023  10:39
The Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet on Saturday to brainstorm on candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, which is scheduled to be held later this year.

The meeting will be held at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath Road residence in the national capital.

The meeting, according to sources, is scheduled to be held around 4 pm.

Earlier, on October 3, the Congress held a meeting of its screening committee for Madhya Pradesh to decide on candidates for assembly polls in the state.

Ahead of the electoral battle in the state, the ruling BJP and the Congress have intensified their campaigns, taking pot shots at each other.

Both parties have pulled out their top leaders and campaign heavyweights, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah toplining the campaign for the BJP and the likes of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other prominent leaders leading the Congress's efforts to win the voters' confidence.

The BJP has already put out two lists of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh polls.

Their second list included several BJP heavyweights in the state, including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

The Congress is bidding to wrest power from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, with Rahul Gandhi and his sister and the party's national general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, already holding a clutch of rallies in the state.

The polls, which are likely to be scheduled sometime between October and November this year, will see people electing legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states going to polls at the end of this year.  -- ANI
