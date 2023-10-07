Air India cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv

Air India has cancelled a Delhi to Tel Aviv flight scheduled on October 7 and the return flight as well after the Hamas terrorist group attacked Israel on Saturday morning.





"An Air India Flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 07 October 2023 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi has been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew. Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements," news agency ANI reported quoting Air India spokesperson.