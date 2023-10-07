Agra students who shot teacher in leg sent to police custody





The students, aged 16 and 18, who were nabbed after the incident on Thursday noon, had also boasted on social media that they would pump more bullets into him six months later.





Both were produced before the court on Friday which sent them to police custody.





The duo, former students of Sumit Singh, had quarrelled with his brother Tarun over the phone when he stopped one of them from talking to a girl, police had said.





On Thursday, they called Singh on the phone and asked him to step out, and then one of them shot at him.





In a 25-second video, apparently recorded later, the two appear to be acting like characters from popular Bollywood movie "Gangs of Wasseypur". -- PTI

A court in Agra on Friday sent two teenage students, who allegedly shot their former teacher in the leg outside their coaching institute, to police custody.