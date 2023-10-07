40 Israelis killed in unprecedented Hamas assault

A surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza at daybreak killed at least 40 Israelis on Saturday.

Several hours after the invasion began, Hamas militants were still fighting gunbattles inside several Israeli communities in a surprising show of strength that shook the country.





Israel's national rescue service said at least 40 people were killed and hundreds of others wounded in the Hamas military incursion, making the operation the deadliest in Israeli territory in years.





There was no official comment on casualties in Gaza





"We are at war," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address





"The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added