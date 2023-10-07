3,000 tourists stranded in Lachen, Lachung in Sikkim

More than 3,000 tourists stranded in Lachen and Lachung in Mangan district of Sikkim after flash flood hit the area, are safe, officials said on Saturday.





The Indian Air Force made multiple attempts to carry out rescue and relief operations by Mi-17 helicopters but was unable to fly from Bagdogra as well as Chaten due to the inclement weather, low-lying cloud cover and low visibility conditions in the Lachen and Lachung valley, they said.





The roads to Lachen and Lachung are damaged. An alternative route to Chungthang via Dzongu is in the process of being opened for the rescue teams to move forward.





Teesta Urja has also provided a chopper for the rescue of tourists and the supply of essential commodities to the Chungthang area.





An ITBP team that reached the area is carrying out relief and rescue in Chungthang at the moment, officials said.





The India Meteorological Department in a weather forecast with respect to Mangan district said light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places in the district over the next five days.





The IMD also forecast generally cloudy to overcast sky in Lachen and Lachung for the next five days.





NDRF teams here along with state agencies are busy with rescue operations in areas such as Singtam, Bardang and Rangpo. However, rescue teams have not been able to reach the upper reaches of North Sikkim, Chungthang, Lachen and Lachung. -- PTI