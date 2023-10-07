RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
26 students from Meghalaya stranded in Sikkim, evacuated: Official
October 07, 2023  10:36
image
Twenty-six students from Meghalaya stranded in flash flood-hit Sikkim have been successfully evacuated and they are on their way to Shillong, an official said on Saturday.

These 26 students left Majitar in Sikkim in five vehicles and they reached Siliguri in West Bengal around Friday midnight, the official involved in the rescue operation told PTI.

"A bus was then arranged for their transport from Siliguri to Shillong on Friday night itself," he said.

To help those stranded in Sikkim, the Meghalaya government activated a helpline number 1800 345 3644, the official said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on X, 'A bus with 26 students from Meghalaya left Majitar in Sikkim via Siliguri last evening, has crossed Kokrajhar and is on its way to Shillong. Glad to see our students safe.'

He said the Meghalaya students studying in Sikkim had contacted him for support to return back home due to the current situation in Sikkim.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'She wanted her voice to be part of the Ram Mandir'
'She wanted her voice to be part of the Ram Mandir'

'She could barely stand on her feet, but she summoned Composer Mayuresh Pai and told him she wanted to do some handpicked Ram bhajans, shlokas and chants for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.'

World Cup 2023: Schedule
World Cup 2023: Schedule

Check out the full schedule of the 2023 World Cup and the format for the 10 team tournament.

Asian Games: India win first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw
Asian Games: India win first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw

In sepaktakraw, both the semifinalists are awarded a bronze medal each.

Maoist threat will be wiped out from country in 2 yrs: Amit Shah
Maoist threat will be wiped out from country in 2 yrs: Amit Shah

Chairing a meeting to review the security situation in LWE-affected states, Shah said the Modi government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against left wing extremism since 2014.

Airfares to rise as IndiGo brings back fuel charge
Airfares to rise as IndiGo brings back fuel charge

Airfares in the country are set to rise, with IndiGo on Thursday introducing a fuel charge of up to Rs 1,000 based on a flight's distance, in response to the significant rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices in the last three...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances