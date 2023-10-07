17 Nepalis held captive by Hamas in Israel

At least seven Nepali students studying at an Israel University have sustained injuries and are held captive by Hamas forces, Nepal's Ambassador to Israel confirmed.

Nepal's Ambassador to Israel Kanta Rijal said seven Nepali students in Harzliya under the "Learn and Earn" program of the Israeli government have been injured in an ongoing situation.

"They have been held in captivity by Hamas forces along with an additional 10 Nepali students at the agricultural farm in Southern Israel's Alumim," Rijal told ANI.

According to Nepal's envoy, Israel's Foreign Ministry and rescue teams have been informed about the situation and the students have been alerted over the issue.

Kanta Rijal said, "They (Nepali) are in the hostel and shielding themselves. The area is inaccessible because of intense fighting."

Nepal's Foreign Ministry in Kathmandu has not yet responded to the ongoing situation in Israel.

At least 40 people have been killed since the Hamas terror group began its attacks, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service.