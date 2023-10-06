Won't open more liquor shops in Karnataka, says CM Siddaramaiah





"No we are not opening...who said we are opening? Minister has said we will think about it, but we will not open," he said in response to a question.





The Karnataka Excise Department has submitted a proposal to the government recommending setting up of liquor shops in gram panchayats with a population of over 3,000.





Opposition parties -- Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-Secular -- had urged the government not to give its nod, terming the proposal as "anti people".





Speaking about various state-run boards and corporations in the state, the chief minister also said that appointments of Congress workers as presidents and directors will be done soon.





Answering a question, Siddaramaiah said he has informed the 10-member inter-ministerial central team, which is on a four-day visit to take stock of the drought situation, that this time the state is facing a "green drought", and requested that the assessment be made based on ground realities. -- PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said his government will not be opening more liquor shops in the state.