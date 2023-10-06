RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
WB gangrape-murder: HC acquits death penalty awardee, commutes capital punishment of 2
October 06, 2023  18:06
image
The Calcutta high court on Friday acquitted a capital punishment awardee and commuted the death sentence of two others to life imprisonment in the gangrape and murder of a 21-year-old woman at Kamduni in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district 10 years ago. 

A local court had sentenced three convicts to the death penalty while three others got life imprisonment for the crime on June 7, 2013, when she was returning from college after appearing for an examination. 

The sessions court had in 2016 awarded the capital punishment to Amin Ali, Saiful Ali and Ansar Ali, while Imanul Islam, Aminul Islam and Bhola Naskar had been sentenced to life imprisonment. 

The high court acquitted Amin Ali and commuted the death sentence of Saiful Ali and Ansar Ali to imprisonment till the end of their natural life. 

The court found the two guilty of gangrape and murder and other charges. 

A division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Ajay Kumar Gupta acquitted Sk Emamul Islam, Aminur Islam and Bhola Naskar of the charge of gang-rape, while convicting them for criminal conspiracy and causing disappearance of evidence. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will India Play Ashwin Vs Australia?
Will India Play Ashwin Vs Australia?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing for the World Cup opener against Australia?

Major who shot fellow soldiers faces Court of Inquiry
Major who shot fellow soldiers faces Court of Inquiry

The army has initiated a Court of Inquiry against a major-rank officer who allegedly opened fire on his colleagues and exploded grenades inside a camp in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

Jio, Airtel roll out special plans to woo cricket fans during World Cup
Jio, Airtel roll out special plans to woo cricket fans during World Cup

With the start of the World Cup cricket tournament, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have rolled out plans to woo cricket fans. Reliance Jio has started offering multiple prepaid plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar where users will be able...

World Cup: 'England not over-reliant on Stokes'
World Cup: 'England not over-reliant on Stokes'

A minor hip injury kept Ben Stokes out of the World Cup opening match which England lost by nine wickets against New Zealand.

Kota: From Coaching Hub To Suicide Cluster
Kota: From Coaching Hub To Suicide Cluster

25 student suicides in 2023 at India's coaching hub Kota have revealed the mindboggling stress children confront every day, reports Prakash Bhandari.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances