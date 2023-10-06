RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Telangana home minister slaps security guard for bouquet delay
October 06, 2023  21:35
Telangana home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali
Telangana home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali
A video purportedly showing Telangana home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali slapping his security personnel at a public event for not getting him a flower bouquet on time has gone viral on Friday. 

In the video, Ali is seen hugging his cabinet colleague T Srinivas Yadav at an official function and turning towards the security man and then slapping him. 

Ali, who wished Srinivas Yadav on his birthday, was upset over the security officer not handing a bouquet to him on time. 

The bouquet was meant to be given to Srinivas Yadav. 

Attempts to reach Mahmood Ali for his comments were not immediately successful. 

Meanwhile, the BJP condemned the Minister's "unacceptable" behaviour. 

"I strongly condemn the incident of Telangana's Home Minister @mahmoodalibrs slapping a security personnel. Leadership should be built on respect and decorum. This behavior is unacceptable and sets a poor example," BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri said on social media platform X (formerly twitter). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Analysts bet on FMCG, retail, consumer electronics ahead of festive season
Analysts bet on FMCG, retail, consumer electronics ahead of festive season

The recent equity market weakness has sobered up investor mood, but the coming festive season is keeping analysts upbeat on stocks related to the consumption basket. Among the lot, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, and consumer...

Commerce secy, team in London to push trade deal
Commerce secy, team in London to push trade deal

Officials from India and the United Kingdom (UK) are working overtime to address the contentious issues related to the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations, in a final push to conclude the deal by the year-end....

Dravid places onus on leader Rohit to take the team forward
Dravid places onus on leader Rohit to take the team forward

'I guess you recognise as a coach that once the game starts, once the guys cross the line, there is only so much you can do. As coaches, we don't score a single run or take a single wicket in the tournament. All we can do is really...

Bombshell Tina From Bhumi's Girl Gang
Bombshell Tina From Bhumi's Girl Gang

Meet Shibani Bedi, the actor who wants to put 'aag' in fashion.

Dono Review: Charming Rajveer-Paloma
Dono Review: Charming Rajveer-Paloma

There are no great emotional highs or lows in Dono. It is just made up of little moments of normal interactions between young people, observes Deepa Gahlot.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances