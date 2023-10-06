RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao suffers from secondary infection
October 06, 2023  23:55
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was down with viral fever, has got secondary infection and should be ok in a couple of days, his son and minister KT Rama Rao said on Friday. 

The CM's viral fever has subsided, he said. 

"He (CM KCR) also unfortunately had a secondary infection, a bacterial infection. So, it is taking longer than usual. His viral subsided and then the bacterial started. He has some infection in the chest. He should be out in a day or two," the minister told media. -- PTI
