TCS to consider share buyback proposal on Oct 11





The company had last announced share buyback of up to Rs 18,000 crore entailing 4 crore shares at Rs 4,500 apiece which closed in March 2022.





"The board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on October 11, 2023," the company said in a filing. -- PTI

IT major TCS will consider share buyback proposal in its board meeting to be held next week, the company said on Friday.