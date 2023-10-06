RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


State polls likely between end Nov-early Dec
October 06, 2023  12:45
The Election Commission is likely to hold two phases of polling during the endo of November and the first week of December. 

The EC is expected to make the announcement of the five assembly elections soon. The EC will hold a meeting of observers at 5 pm today in Delhi.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram are headed to the polls.

The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. The Mizo National Front, an ally of the BJP, is in power in the northeastern state. The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year. 
