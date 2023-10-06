Short circuit at 1:30 am: Mum bldg fire resident





Three seriously injured patients in the Goregaon fire have been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital for further treatment. The condition of five patients is critical. So far, 35 persons are being treated and four of the injured people have been discharged.





Seven people, including two minors, were killed and over 40 injured after a fire tore through a residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon area in the early hours of Friday, a civic official said.

As many as 30 residents were rescued from the terrace and various floors of the ground-plus-seven structure, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The blaze started around 3 am at Jay Sandesh building in Goregaon West, the BMC official said. The cause behind the fire is yet to be determined, said officials.

Update: Goregaon building fire: A relative of a victim says, "Our family members and relatives were there. My aunt has died. A short circuit occurred at around 1.30 am and then the fire spread... The fire spread to the 7th floor. From our family, one dead body is with them, they said they will hand it over in an hour..."