RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC: Bihar can publish more caste survey data
October 06, 2023  13:47
image
The Supreme Court Friday refused to restrain the Bihar government from publishing further data from its caste survey, saying it cannot stop the state from taking any policy decision. 

 A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti issued a formal notice on a batch of pleas challenging the August 1 order of the Patna High Court that gave the go-ahead for the caste survey in Bihar. It listed the matter in January, 2024. 

 The top court rejected the objections of the petitioners that the state government has preempted the stay order by publishing some data and demanded that a complete stay should be ordered on further publication of data. 

 "We are not staying anything at this moment. We cannot stop the state govt or any govt from taking a policy decision. That would be wrong. We are going to examine the other issue regarding the power of the state govt to conduct this exercise," the bench said. 

 Senior advocate Aprajita Singh, appearing for the petitioners, said there is breach of privacy in the matter and the High Court order is wrong. To this, the bench said since the name and other identities of any individual have not been published, therefore the argument that there was a breach of privacy may not be correct. 

 "The more important issue for consideration of the court is breakdown of data and its availability to the public," the bench said. On October 2, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar released findings of its caste survey, months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections. The data revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state's total population. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup: 'Semis is our goal, but won't be a failure if we don't get there'
World Cup: 'Semis is our goal, but won't be a failure if we don't get there'

Having qualified for the ODI World Cup after 12 years, the Netherlands are not going to settle for anything less than a semifinal finish.

India seeks Canadian mission staff reduction over 'interference'
India seeks Canadian mission staff reduction over 'interference'

Two weeks ago, New Delhi asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.

Rana gets more time to move against extradition to India
Rana gets more time to move against extradition to India

A federal United States court has allowed Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana time till November 9 to file a motion against his extradition to India to face a trial in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

World Cup PIX: Centurions Conway, Ravindra guide Kiwis to stunning win over England
World Cup PIX: Centurions Conway, Ravindra guide Kiwis to stunning win over England

PHOTOS from the ICC World Cup opener played between England and New Zealand at Ahmedabad on Thursday

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 18; over 90 still missing
Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 18; over 90 still missing

The Sikkim Government has confirmed that 14 people have died so far in the flash floods that occurred in Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances