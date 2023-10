The Congress held a protest in Jaipur today against the BJP for portraying Rahul Gandhi as a 'new age ravan' in a social media poster.

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi tweets, "Sangh Parivar has a history of comparing those they hate/fear as Ravana. Here is how they portrayed Bapu and depicted Shyamaprasad Mukherjee and Savarkar as Ram."