Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 83.21 against US dollar





Selling pressure from foreign equity investors amid elevated levels of the greenback, however, restricted the upward movement of the local currency, according to forex traders.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.21 against the dollar and traded between a high of 83.28 and a low of 83.18.





It finally settled at 83.21 (provisional) against the dollar, up 4 paise over Thursday's closing level of 83.25.





The six-member monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday held the benchmark repurchase rate (repo) at 6.50 per cent in a unanimous decision for the fourth policy review meeting in a row. -- PTI

