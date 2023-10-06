RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RBI flags inflation concern
October 06, 2023  10:34
image
Update: The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its October review meeting unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, thus maintaining status quo for the fourth straight occasions.

While deliberating the policy statement Friday morning, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank is concerned and it has identified high inflation as a major risk to macro-economic stability and sustainable growth.

Das added the monetary policy committee is committed to align India's headline inflation at 4 per cent level.

Also, the governor noted 5 out of the 6 MPC members are for remaining focused on "withdrawal of accommodation" in monetary policy stance so as to ensure the inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sebi's order against Prannoy, Radhika Roy in insider trading case dismissed
Sebi's order against Prannoy, Radhika Roy in insider trading case dismissed

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday quashed a Sebi order that barred NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy from the securities market for two years in an insider trading case. However, the appellate tribunal partly...

'We Will Bring The Oscar'
'We Will Bring The Oscar'

'Ours is a disaster movie with no big stars, songs or commercial ingredients.' 'Yet, it is Malayalam cinema's highest grosser.'

Kiwi With Bengaluru Link Lights Up Modi Stadium
Kiwi With Bengaluru Link Lights Up Modi Stadium

Four years ago he watched the World Cup final in a Bengaluru pub. On Thursday, Rachin Ravindra scored a 100 in the World Cup 2023 opening game.

Ruthless approach needed to destroy terror ecosystem: Shah
Ruthless approach needed to destroy terror ecosystem: Shah

Shah said there is a need to not only combat terrorism but also dismantle its entire ecosystem, and for this "we must work with the spirit of the whole of government and Team India".

Ashwin trains intensely at nets; set to feature in India's opener?
Ashwin trains intensely at nets; set to feature in India's opener?

Giving a strong indication of him turning up in India's World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went through an engaging net session on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances