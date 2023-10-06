RBI flags inflation concern

RBI flags inflation concernOctober 06, 2023 10:34
Update: The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its October review meeting unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, thus maintaining status quo for the fourth straight occasions.
While deliberating the policy statement Friday morning, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank is concerned and it has identified high inflation as a major risk to macro-economic stability and sustainable growth.
Das added the monetary policy committee is committed to align India's headline inflation at 4 per cent level.
Also, the governor noted 5 out of the 6 MPC members are for remaining focused on "withdrawal of accommodation" in monetary policy stance so as to ensure the inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth. -- ANI
TOP STORIES
Sebi's order against Prannoy, Radhika Roy in insider trading case dismissed
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday quashed a Sebi order that barred NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy from the securities market for two years in an insider trading case. However, the appellate tribunal partly...