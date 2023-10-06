RBI flags inflation concern





While deliberating the policy statement Friday morning, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank is concerned and it has identified high inflation as a major risk to macro-economic stability and sustainable growth.





Das added the monetary policy committee is committed to align India's headline inflation at 4 per cent level.





Also, the governor noted 5 out of the 6 MPC members are for remaining focused on "withdrawal of accommodation" in monetary policy stance so as to ensure the inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth. -- ANI

Update: The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its October review meeting unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, thus maintaining status quo for the fourth straight occasions.